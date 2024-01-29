Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $371,389.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 720,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,482.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,694 over the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

