Sigma Planning Corp Buys 16,945 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $189,785,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCIT stock opened at $80.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
