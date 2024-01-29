Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

