Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after buying an additional 251,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after buying an additional 563,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,531,642 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.25 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

