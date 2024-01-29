Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 178.9% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $251.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

