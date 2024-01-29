Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,369 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $44.73 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

