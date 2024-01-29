Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,244 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,564,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $48.37 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL

