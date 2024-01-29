Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Silicom Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $17.29. 9,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,605. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.06. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Silicom by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silicom by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Silicom by 11.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Silicom by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Silicom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Further Reading

