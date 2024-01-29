Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.8 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of SPXCF stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.