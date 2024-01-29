Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.8 days.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
Shares of SPXCF stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
