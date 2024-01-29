SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $271.70 million and $22.94 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,742,236.0224142 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26921584 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $22,427,550.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

