Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Update

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 90,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. 60,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,060. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

