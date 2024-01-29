Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 45228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.