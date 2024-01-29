SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -140.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

SLG opened at $47.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $50.11.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 165.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

