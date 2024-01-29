SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 768,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.34. 89,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company's 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $16.08.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 32.08%. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.31%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

