SmarDex Price Reaches $0.0139 (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 0% against the dollar. SmarDex has a total market cap of $95.72 million and approximately $796,849.03 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,894,742,856 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,894,742,855.861362 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.0142169 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $980,769.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

