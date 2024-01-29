Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 95 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $220.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

