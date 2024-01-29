Smithfield Trust Co Acquires Shares of 763 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 115.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,095. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

