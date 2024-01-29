Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $165.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.