Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Xylem by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $2,752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Xylem by 250.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XYL opened at $112.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

