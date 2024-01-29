Smithfield Trust Co Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $270.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.30 and its 200-day moving average is $242.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $182.31 and a one year high of $272.88.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.