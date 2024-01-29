Smithfield Trust Co Invests $85,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

