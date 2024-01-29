Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 1,200 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $141.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
