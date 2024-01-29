Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 3,085.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Ashland were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ashland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $80.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ashland

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.