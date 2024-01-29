Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 384.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNA traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $289.76. 108,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average of $271.55. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

