SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.62 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

