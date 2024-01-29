SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.550-0.800 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley raised SoFi Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.68.

SOFI stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

