SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,850. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 117.35%. The company had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

