Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0081

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $169.70 million and $1,975.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017267 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,100.72 or 0.99980644 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011337 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00198607 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00776838 USD and is down -7.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,898.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.