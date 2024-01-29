South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PVH were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,121,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PVH by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

PVH Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.08. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.