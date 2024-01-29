South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,528 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.36 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

