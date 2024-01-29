South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 56,863 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

