South Dakota Investment Council Grows Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,653 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 1.83% of Berry worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Berry by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Berry by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,650,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 345,237 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Berry by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 167,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Berry by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 481,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $527.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $222.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

