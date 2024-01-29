South Dakota Investment Council Has $14.33 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Target were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in Target by 187.0% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 4,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 48.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 486,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TGT opened at $142.26 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

