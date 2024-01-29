South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.8% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $179.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $287.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,477.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.