South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,637 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $65.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $67.96.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

