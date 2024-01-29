South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 22,545 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.15% of RenaissanceRe worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 36.1% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $213.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.61 and a 200-day moving average of $201.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

