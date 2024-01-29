South Dakota Investment Council Sells 107,255 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,255 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 156.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,442,000 after buying an additional 1,814,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 48.2% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,895,000 after buying an additional 1,807,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

