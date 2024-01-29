South Dakota Investment Council Sells 11,878 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,748 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $141.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

