South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,481 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after buying an additional 660,761 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $265.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $267.97.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.08.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

