Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $49.68 on Monday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $563.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 638.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

