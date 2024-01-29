SouthState Corp Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.31.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.17. 190,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,384. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

