SouthState Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

