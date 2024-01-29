SouthState Corp Has $11.85 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 194,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 626.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

MDLZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.37. 4,670,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

