SouthState Corp Has $20.31 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.9% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $9,002,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,452 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $12.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $626.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $601.90 and its 200-day moving average is $560.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $636.25. The firm has a market cap of $283.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.