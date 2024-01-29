SouthState Corp Has $3.58 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,920,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,538,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

