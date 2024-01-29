SouthState Corp Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.5 %

META traded up $5.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $399.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,986,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,685,686. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.95 and a twelve month high of $400.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

