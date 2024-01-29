SouthState Corp Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $247.98. 489,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,721. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

