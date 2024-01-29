SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN remained flat at $311.77 during midday trading on Monday. 641,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,482. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $312.72.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.