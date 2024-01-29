SouthState Corp Purchases 770 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Fiserv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Fiserv by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.34. 1,972,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

