SouthState Corp Sells 414 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SouthState Corp lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.41. 580,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,106. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.28 and a 200-day moving average of $222.70. The stock has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

